Australians play capteh by The Bay

Qantas Australian rugby sevens players (from left to right, in yellow) Nick Malouf, James Stannard and Henry Hutchinson tried their hand at traditional local game capteh yesterday.

The trio, along with teammate Charlie Taylor, took time out from their preparations for this weekend's Singapore Sevens at the Singapore Sports Hub to participate in a cultural exchange with 13 youth from the SportCares Foundation at The Float@Marina Bay.

The players taught the kids, aged 14 to 19, the basics of rugby and in turn, learnt how to play capteh - a game similar to keepy uppy in football - which is popular in South-east Asia.

Australia, who will play Argentina, Kenya and Samoa in Pool C matches on Saturday, are currently placed sixth in the overall Sevens World Series on 79 points.

There are two more stops - Paris and London - to come after this weekend's action.