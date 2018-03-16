Awards for paddlers Pang and Koen

STTA Player of the Year Pang Xue Jie (left) and STTA Young Player of the Year Koen Pang (right).

Paddlers Pang Xue Jie and Koen Pang were named the Singapore Table Tennis Association(STTA)'s Player and Young Player of the Year respectively at the association's Annual Awards Night at Hotel Miramar yesterday.

The award acknowledged Pang's stellar year, despite it being his first year back training full-time.

Last year, the 25-year-old won one gold and two silvers at the SEA Games and finished second partnering Gao Ning in the men's doubles at the International Table Tennis Federation Challenge.

Koen, 15, was rewarded for his feats last year, which included being triple champion at the South East Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships.

The duo are part of Singapore's table tennis squad who are eyeing a clean sweep at next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. - KIMBERLY KWEK