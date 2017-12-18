Axelsen beats Chong Wei in World Superseries final

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen defeated Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei to retain badminton's World Superseries men's singles title in Dubai last night.

Axelsen, 23, came from behind to win 19-21, 21-19, 21-15 in 84 minutes.

Lee, 35, had previously won four Superseries finals - in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

In the women's singles final, Japan's top seed Akane Yamaguchi, who stands at just 1.56m, also staged a successful comeback.