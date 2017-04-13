Axelsen shocked in opening round

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen crashed out of the OUE Singapore Open with a 21-15, 21-15 loss to Hong Kong's Vincent Wong. PHOTO: OUE SINGAPORE OPEN 2017

Just two weeks ago, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen won the India Open, dominating Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen to win the tournament for the first time.

But he came crashing back to earth at last week's Malaysia Open, where the 23-year-old world No. 2 was beaten by India's world No. 20 Ajay Jayaram in the second round.

Things got worse for him at the OUE Singapore Open last night, when the former world junior champion was dumped out of the first round following a 21-15, 21-15 loss to Hong Kong's 12th-ranked Vincent Wong at the Indoor Stadium.

Said a visibly irritated Axelsen: "I didn't play well and he played a really good game today.

"He was really sharp on the net especially, and I didn't have the mental and physical (game) today."

"After three weeks in Asia, everything becomes a bit tougher, but it's no excuse and today I wasn't good enough," added the shuttler, who exited the OUE Open in the second round last year.

With 73,544 ranking points, Axelsen would have come within touching distance of Malaysian world No. 1 Lee Chong Wei (83,353 points) had he won the Singapore Open.

Winners of SuperSeries tournaments such as the OUE Open get 9,200 points, although the ranking system also takes into account corresponding performances in the same competition last year.

Asked on his missed opportunity, Axelsen said: "Of course it is, but every time you compete, you don't think about that.

"The media are interested in that kind of stuff, but I am not; I am trying to be a better player... I don't care what my ranking is, I just care that I do well in tournaments and the ranking will follow."

Axelsen wasn't the only big name to crash out of the US$350,000 (S$490,000) tournament yesterday.

Indonesia's Sony Dwi Kuncoro and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, defending champions in the men's and women's singles respectively, also lost their opening matches.

Sony lost 19-21, 21-15, 21-18 to South Korea's Lee Dong Keun while Ratchanok fell 21-8, 21-18 to Japan's Sayaka Sato.

Sony, 32, said: "I started well today but could not control the game at critical points and made unforced errors then.

"I felt I was playing better as the match went on, but it just wasn't good enough for me to win the match."

Similarly, Ratchanok, 22, said she couldn't find her groove, despite having a 6-2 head-to-head record over Sato.

"I confused my game today and she knew how to play me. I made several unforced errors and couldn't score some of the easy points," said the former world champion.

"I tried to come back in the second set, but it was too late, as the gap was too big."

Yesterday, the Indoor Stadium crowd was also treated to a rematch of last year's Olympic women's singles semi-final between India's PV Sindhu and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

Olympic bronze medallist Okuhara stretched Sindhu, who clinched silver in Rio, but eventually lost 10-21, 21-15, 22-20.

Women's singles world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying beat Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-10, 21-19, while women's singles Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 16-21, 21-12.