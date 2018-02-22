Badminton ace Lee was approached by match-fixer

Lee Chong Wei has revealed he once rejected an offer by a match-fixer and said he was "ashamed" two fellow Malaysian badminton players are under investigation over alleged fixing, a report said yesterday.

World No. 2 Lee said he was approached a few years ago, without giving further details.

"Money is not everything to me," he was cited as saying in Kuala Lumpur by Malaysia's New Straits Times.

"For me, national pride comes first and it is my responsibility to uphold it."

His revelation came after news emerged last week that two Malaysian players are being investigated by the Badminton World Federation for suspected match-fixing.

The pair, who are reportedly due to face a BWF hearing in Singapore later this month, could be banned for life if found guilty.

Lee, 35, a three-time Olympic silver medallist, said the allegations had "tarnished" Malaysia's reputation.

Malaysian sports officials have declined to identify the two suspended players embroiled in the scandal, or give details of the allegations against them.