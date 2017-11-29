Benevento set losing record
Serie A strugglers Benevento extended their record-breaking losing streak when they lost 1-0 at Atalanta yesterday morning (Singapore time) to remain without a point after 14 games of the season.
Bryan Cristante scored in the 75th minute with a shot from the edge of the penalty area to leave the top-flight debutants firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.
Benevento's start is the worst in the top five European leagues, including England, Spain, Germany and France.
The previous record of 12 defeats at the start of the season was set by Manchester United in 1930-31. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now