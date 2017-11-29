Benevento set losing record

Serie A strugglers Benevento extended their record-breaking losing streak when they lost 1-0 at Atalanta yesterday morning (Singapore time) to remain without a point after 14 games of the season.

Bryan Cristante scored in the 75th minute with a shot from the edge of the penalty area to leave the top-flight debutants firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.

Benevento's start is the worst in the top five European leagues, including England, Spain, Germany and France.