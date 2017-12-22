Birmingham to host 2022 Commonwealth Games

The English city of Birmingham was yesterday confirmed as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after a troubled bidding process.

"We warmly congratulate Birmingham and England on today's announcement - it is a defining moment for this truly Commonwealth city," Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Louise Martin told a press conference at Birmingham's Arena Academy.

The Games were originally awarded to Durban in 2015, but the South African city had the event taken away earlier this year for financial reasons.

The quadrennial multi-sport event, involving members of the British Commonwealth of Nations, last took place in Glasgow in 2014.

The upcoming Games will be in Gold Coast, Australia, in April next year.

After Durban was taken out of the running, Birmingham defeated a rival British bid from Liverpool to secure the support of the government in September. But the Midlands city has had to wait almost three months to have its victory confirmed.

The CGF extended the deadline for bids until the end of last month, saying Birmingham's candidacy was "not fully compliant", and then announced a further delay as it sought guarantees from the city and government.