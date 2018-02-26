Bjoergen's gold propels Norway to top of Olympics final medal tally

Marit Bjoergen waving the Norway flag as she is carried by her teammates after winning the country's last gold.

Marit Bjoergen grabbed a record-extending 15th Winter Olympics medal as she won the 30km cross-country to put Norway top of the final medal table in Pyeongchang yesterday.

The cross-country legend, 37, signed off in style after a glittering Olympic career as she won in 1min 49.5sec, ahead of Finland's Krista Parmakoski, as Stina Nilsson of Sweden took bronze.

It was Bjoergen's second gold and fifth medal at Pyeongchang.