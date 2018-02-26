Bjoergen's gold propels Norway to top of Olympics final medal tally
Marit Bjoergen grabbed a record-extending 15th Winter Olympics medal as she won the 30km cross-country to put Norway top of the final medal table in Pyeongchang yesterday.
The cross-country legend, 37, signed off in style after a glittering Olympic career as she won in 1min 49.5sec, ahead of Finland's Krista Parmakoski, as Stina Nilsson of Sweden took bronze.
It was Bjoergen's second gold and fifth medal at Pyeongchang.
After the final event of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Norway and Germany both have 14 gold medals. But the Norwegians have a record 39 medals overall, compared to Germany's 31. - AFP
