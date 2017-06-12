Bolt recovers from slow start

Usain Bolt recovered from a moderate start to win his final 100m sprint on home soil, clocking 10.03 seconds at the 2nd Racers Grand Prix in Kingston yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The multiple Olympic and world gold medallist, who will retire after August's world championships in London, confessed to being a nervous wreck before his last race on Jamaican soil.

"The run, it was just ok. I must say it was ok. I don't think I've ever been that nervous running a 100m," Bolt said after a lap of honour before a packed stadium, including International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe and the top brass of Jamaican politics, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

"I think that was possibly one of my worst races. My execution was poor, my start was poor as always. I think in the last bit I lost it a little.

"But I didn't expect anything spectacular... my first race since January when I ran a 150m and some relays in Australia so I just wanted to stay injury free, put on a show for the crowd and show them I'm thankful for the support over the years.