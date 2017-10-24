Bolt wants to try pro football
Retired sprint king Usain Bolt has vowed to pursue his dream of playing professional football, but admits he will not "embarrass" himself if his goal is out of reach.
The Jamaican superstar, who retired from athletics after August's World Championships, has been invited to train with German side Borussia Dortmund.
However, the 31-year-old has not accepted the invitation due to a hamstring injury.
The eight-time Olympic champion also hoped to find a role with the International Association of Athletics Federations. - AFP