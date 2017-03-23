Boxer Abduqaxorov out to punish 'overconfident' Manyuchi

Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (above) believes his rival Charles Manyuchi has made a mistake by being over-confident.

He's making a dangerous mistake.

That's the warning Uzbek professional boxer Qudratillo Abduqaxorov and his trainer have for World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight Silver Title champion, Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe.

The two will slug it out at the WBC-sanctioned Battle of the Champions: Road to Glory event, organised by Cartel International Promotions, at the OCBC Arena on Saturday.

But Manyuchi already took a verbal swing at his opponent, at a press conference last week.

The 27-year-old African claimed he was in "a different league" to his rival, adding that the Uzbek's record of 10 wins in 10 fights is a hollow one as he had fought only "useless boxers".

Abduqaxorov, however, is not riled up by the verbal jab.

In fact, when asked about Manyuchi's comments, the 23-year-old simply smiled: "What do I think? I think it's just bull****."

With his trainer Ilgar Aliev as translator during an interview with The New Paper at Clarke Quay yesterday, Abduqaxorov said he has no fear of Manyuchi's tally of 20 wins from 23 fights, 13 of which have come via knockout.

Aliev chimed in: "I think (Manyuchi) talks too much.

"It is his mistake to be overconfident, thinking this will be an easy fight for him. Let's see what he can do inside the ring."

Manyuchi is ranked sixth in the world by WBC in his weight class, while Abduqaxorov is 34th.

While the African is sure a gulf in class will be highlighted come Saturday, Abduqaxorov and his trainer believe their training camp has put them in good stead.

The four-time Uzbekistan amateur champion spent the last three weeks training at the Elorde Boxing Gym in Quezon City, Philippines, where Manny Pacquaio used to train.

There, he sparred 12-round bouts three times a week, with a fresh opponent rotated in every four rounds. He also did over 80km of cardiovascular training and strength-training drills to get into fighting-fit condition.

Said Aliev: "All his sparring partners are among the top 20 in the world.

"Now, he has more power, more speed, better footwork... Everything is better. And we will show it at the OCBC Arena on Saturday."

Aside from Abduqaxorov, another Asian boxer is also eager to make a big step forward on Saturday.

Former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world featherweight champion, Indonesian Daud Yordan, believes a win over 19-year-old Thai upstart Campee Phayom (11 wins, two losses) can give him a world-title shot with one of the major promotors.

The 29-year-old is ranked world No. 2 by World Boxing Association (WBA) and ninth by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

"Even though this is a nine-round, non-title fight, it is huge to me," said Daud. "My opponent is young, and he's hungry, but I have experience and I plan to use it to defeat him."

Tickets, starting from $40, can be purchased from www.sportshubtix.sg.