Boxer Manyuchi eager to show difference in class

Charles Manyuchi (above) will defend his title against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov at the WBC "Road to Glory" event.

Charles Manyuchi pulls no punches. And the Zimbabwean professional boxer promises he will make short work of Uzbek Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, who is gunning for his WBC welterweight world Silver Title when they headline the WBC "Road to Glory" event by Cartel International Promotions at the OCBC Arena on March 25.

Manyuchi is ranked sixth in the world in his weight class, while Abduqaxorov, 23, the WBC Asia Silver welterweight champion, is currently 34th, according to WBC rankings.

The 27-year-old African is confident their upcoming bout will highlight the gulf in class between them.

Puffing up his chest, Manyuchi said: "Being the champ in Asia is like being a champ in Africa - and I did that years ago.

"I'm now the world's Silver welterweight champion, that's a different league altogether.

"People like (former world champion) Amir Khan, that's the league I'm playing in."

Manyuchi's last fight, in October 2016, saw him knock out Colombian Jose Agustin Feria in 162 seconds.

He insists, however, he is prepared for a tougher bout with Abduqaxorov, who is raring to go after racking up his 10th win from 10 fights last month.

"In a 12-round fight, I have to be prepared to go it all - you can't predict which round the match will end," said Manyuchi.

Despite the caution, he has already looked past Abduqaxorov and set his sights on the WBC world welterweight title, currently held by American Keith Thurman.

Said Manyuchi's manager Chris Malunga: "The WBC silver title was created as a gateway to the WBC (main title), and by the end of this year we will set up a chance to fight for it."

Pointing to the Silver Title on Manyuchi's arm, his coach Mike Zulu added: "I've got absolute confidence in him, that's why we're at this level right now. But, we can go higher."