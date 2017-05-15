Boxer Ridhwan fired up for world title tilt

Singaporean boxer Muhamad Ridhwan (above) boasts an unblemished professional record of seven wins and no losses.

Call it arrogance if you like, but Muhamad Ridhwan is confident of becoming Singapore's first boxing world champion.

Speaking at the Roar of Singapore II press conference at Decathlon Bedok yesterday, the 29-year-old declared his intention to win the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) World super featherweight title bout with Tanzania's Fadhili Majiha at Resorts World Sentosa on May 27.

"Pressure is for tyres, I don't feel it. I enjoy it, and this is my moment," said Ridhwan.

The Singaporean boxer, who boasts an unblemished professional record of seven wins and no losses, is fresh off his WBA Asia super featherweight title victory against Indonesia's Waldo Sabu at the Singapore Fighting Championship 5 last month.

His opponent at the Roar of Singapore II event at the end of the month is no pushover.

The 23-year-old Majiha is a World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African champion, and is also the 79th-ranked super bantamweight fighter in the world. The Tanzanian has a record of 20 wins, four draws and eight losses.

Ridhwan, however, fired an ominous warning to his opponent.

"To me, this is just another fight, another opponent who is going to try to take away whatever I have worked so hard for. It is an important fight, and I feel excited and motivated to fight him," said Ridhwan.

"He is not going to know what hit him."

Ridhwan is confident that the hard work he puts into training will pay off with a world title belt on May 27.

"I train six days a week, except Sundays. In the morning, I put in two hours and, in the evening, I train up to three hours. I spar three times a week and go up to 12 rounds," said Ridhwan, who is endorsed by PSB Academy and Everlast Singapore.

"I do a lot of strategy work with my trainer (Rey Caitom Jr). As for the details, everything happens behind closed doors.

"You'll see the hard work on fight night."

When asked about his game plan against Majiha, Ridhwan preferred to keep his cards close to his chest, but said: "The game plan for fight night is a lot of action.

"My plan is to fight every second of every round and, when the opportunity for a knockout presents itself, I'll go for it."

"If he is not ready mentally or physically, he is going to break."

Despite the tough talk, Ridhwan admitted that there is room for improvement in his game.

He said: "Physically, I feel good and, mentally, I am fresh.

"But there are definitely weaknesses in my game.

"There are nervousness and excitement (for the upcoming fight). A little bit of doubt, but it's all part of the game.

"I know I am not unbeatable, I can be beaten, but not on the night of the 27th.

Roar of Singapore II organiser, Scott O' Farrell, believes Ridhwan has a good chance of creating history.

Speaking after the press conference, he told The New Paper: "Ridhwan is showing real guts here.

"He is going up against a really tough fighter, and it will be a hard fight for him.

"He has good charisma, very humble, and has loads of talent.

"He is a true champion who loves the sport."

There will be 10 bouts at Roar of Singapore II.

One of those fights is the 56kg Men's Eliminator. Two Singaporeans - Jason Chua and Daniel Jalili - will do battle in three three-minute rounds.

The winner will represent Singapore at the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.