Boxer Ryan Ford: 'I come to finish fights'

MMA fighter-turned-boxer Ryan Ford of Canada is unbeaten in nine fights.

Tonight, The Terror meets The Real Deal.

The Ruffian will also be in action, as will The Chosen Wan, and a Sniper.

All five are professional boxers, and will strut their stuff in the Roar of Singapore event, organised by Ringstar Managament, at the Foochow Building from 5pm today.

There will be titles on the line, too.

Former mixed martial arts fighter Ryan "The Real Deal" Ford has travelled almost 13,000km from his native Canada to square up with New Zealander Sam "The Terror" Rapira for the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) light heavyweight world title.

Ford, who made his pro boxing debut in 2010 but made the full-time switch from MMA only two years ago, is unbeaten in nine fights, while Rapira boasts a record of 15 wins and three losses.

The Canadian is confident he can burnish his record by taking his wins into double-digits tonight.

"I come to fight, and I come to finish fights," said the 33-year-old. "I'm here to take care of business.

"I'm nothing but the real deal when I step into that ring... and I'm ready to put on a show for everybody who turns up.

"It's going to be the best boxing event Singapore has had to date."

Also in action is local boxer Rafi "The Ruffian" Majid, who faces Thai Plaisakda Boonmalert in an eight-round bout for the UBO super middleweight Asia Pacific title.

Rafi, who has won all three of his fights so far by knockout, faces a hugely experienced opponent who has 39 wins from 64 fights - with 33 of those coming through knockouts.

But the 36-year-old Rafi, who turned professional only 10 months ago, is hopeful of coming out on top in front of a local crowd.

"He's very experienced, but I believe in my training camp," said Rafi, who runs his own diving company.

"Numbers are just numbers. At the end of the day, you have two men in the ring, and it depends on what I do in there."

Another local boxer, "The Chosen Wan" Muhammad Ridhwan, is pencilled in for an eight-round bout with Indonesian Jason Butar Butar.

Ridhwan is unbeaten in five fights (four knockouts) while Butar Butar has won 24 of his 45 fights, winning 15 of them through knockouts.

The 29-year-old Ridhwan said: "Whatever plans he has, I'm going to have a comeback.

"If he wants a fight, I'll give him a fight.

"If he wants to run, which I think he eventually will, then I have what it takes to chase him down."

Also on the card will be "The Sniper" Nurshahidah Roslie, Singapore's only female professional boxer, who will take on Thai Ratsadaporn Khiaosopa.

Scott O'Farrell, Ringstar's founder, is buoyed by ticket sales to the event.

Tickets for ringside seats have been snapped up, with only one category of standing tickets still available from theroarofsingapore.peatix.com.

When asked what he felt the crowd turnout would be like, the Briton said: "Just two words, really: Packed house.

"That's what it is when you bring in quality fighters like Ryan Ford and Sam Rapira."