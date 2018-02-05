Boxing's Olympic spot in jeopardy
Boxing could be knocked out of the 2020 Olympics if the International Olympic Committee is not satisfied that the sport's finances and governance are sorted out, IOC chief Thomas Bach warned yesterday.
Speaking in Pyeongchang ahead of the Feb 9-25 Winter Olympics, Bach said the IOC was "extremely worried" over how the sport was run.
Bach said the IOC had not been satisfied with a report prepared by boxing's strife-hit governing body Aiba, and that it would be opening an investigation. - REUTERS
