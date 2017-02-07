Brady stages greatest Super Bowl comeback

With four Super Bowl victories in his previous six appearances, Tom Brady had already carved himself onto the Mount Rushmore of quarterback icons.

But, after inspiring the New England Patriots to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history at Houston's NRG Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), the 39-year-old earned a monument all to himself.

Brady's fifth Super Bowl ring, after the Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in an epic overtime duel, wiped away any lingering doubt that the veteran deserves to be regarded as the best quarterback the sport has seen.

The pulsating victory took Brady one clear of his childhood idol, Joe Montana, and Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who both won four Super Bowls.

Yet, it was the manner of Brady's fifth Super Bowl triumph, as much as the statistical milestone of a fifth ring, that confirmed his place at the head of the quarterback pantheon.

Down 28-3 in the third quarter, Brady and the Patriots looked dead and buried.

A bruising first half had seen Brady get roughed up relentlessly by Atlanta's aggressive pass rush. He was sacked five times in the game, and hit many times more.

"There was a lot of s*** tonight. And I got hit pretty hard," Brady said later as he tried to recall the details of his game.

"Down 25 points, it's hard to imagine us winning. It took a lot of great plays and that's why you play to the end. It's a 60-minute game."

But, like many other times in his career, Brady's sheer will carried him through what had been a brutal ordeal, until he could sense the tide turning in his team's favour.

5 rings can’t be deflated #Brady #Muse. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, in reference to the four-game ban handed to Tom Brady by the NFL over the Deflategate saga

"At half-time, we weren't down at all, we were disappointed in the way we played and knew that we could go out and do a lot better in the second half.

"The one positive was we had the ball for 20 minutes in the first half and I think as the game goes on, that gets tough on the defence in these Super Bowls, everyone's expending a lot of energy, when we got it rolling in the second half, it was tough to slow us down."

"He was motivating us the whole game, even when we were down," said Patriots' running back James White, who scored a Super Bowl record-tying three touchdowns and ran in a two-point conversion in a sensational performance, setting a Super Bowl record with 14 catches.

"He just willed us to another victory."

Patrick Chung, the Patriots' outspoken safety, said Brady's performance had ended the debate about his standing among the best quarterbacks.

"He just proved to you guys that he is the greatest, period," Chung said. "So all of you haters need to shut up and just own up to it that he is the greatest. We all saw that today."

Brady, who finished the game with 466 passing yards - a new record for the Super Bowl - and two touchdowns to earn the Most Valuable Player award, shied away from suggestions that he had carried the team, hailing the Patriots' mental toughness.

"We all brought each other back," he said. "We're in the locker room with each other every day and we know what we're all about. That's what it comes down to."

The win completed a tumultuous season for Brady, who was banned at the start of the season for four games over the "Deflategate" saga.

NO REDEMPTION

He shrugged off suggestions that the win amounted to a personal redemption.

"This is all positive," he said. "We're going to remember this for the rest of our lives.

"I've got my family here and it's the end of a long marathon. I usually wear them on my sleeve."

Head coach Bill Belichick, who picked Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, declined to be drawn into ranking the quarterback's performance, emphasising victory had been a team effort.

"Tom has had a lot of great ones; tonight was one of them," Belichick said. "There were a lot of great players playing out there tonight."

But, for Danny Amendola, the long-serving Patriots receiver, there was only one verdict.

"He was the same as he always is, cool, calm and collected," Amendola said of Brady's second-half display.