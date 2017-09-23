Brandon Ng eyes Korean scalp

Brandon Ng (above) will face Max Fighting Championship title holder Choi Hoon in the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship tonight.

He is only 22 years old.

But Singaporean muay thai fighter Brandon Ng has already experienced what it is like to dance under the lights of the famed Lumpinee and Rajadamnern stadiums in Thailand - homes to the most legendary muay thai exponents.

While Ng claims that he is still way off from becoming a world champion at either venue, he has since picked up titles in Patong Stadium and Bangla Boxing Stadium.

However, life was no walk in the park when Ng picked up his first pair of boxing gloves at the age of 14.

He told The New Paper: "When I first picked up muay thai, I didn't have the money to pay for my training.

"In secondary school, I would get only $3 or $4 a day and I saved most of it to pay for my training.

"Sometimes, I would have to forgo meals because my allowance included my bus fare."

Having overcome adversity, Ng will be looking to translate experience into strength.

His next hurdle will come in the form of Max Fighting Championship title holder Choi Hoon in tonight's inaugural Asia Fighting Championship at the Marina Bay Sands.

Ng, who holds a professional muay thai record of 26 wins, 13 losses and one draw, revealed that he clocks in a 10-15km run, and does 200 sit-ups and 100 push-ups daily to get himself fighting fit for the bout.

When asked if he was intimidated by the South Korean, Ng replied candidly: "If he were a Lumpinee world champion, I would take more notice.