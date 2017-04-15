Button to return for Monaco race

Britain's Jenson Button will stand in for Fernando Alonso at next month's Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix while the Spaniard competes in the Indianapolis 500 on the same day, McLaren announced yesterday.

"I'm thrilled to be making a one-off return to Formula 1 racing, and I couldn't think of a better place to make that return than my adopted home grand prix, Monaco," Button, 37, said at the Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday.

Monaco resident Button handed over his McLaren seat to Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne at the end of last season but remained under contract to the team, with the possibility of a return next year.

Button will be the most experienced driver in the race as he makes his 306th start.

He is also the last driver to win a race for McLaren, in Brazil in 2012.