A campaign to engage the disabled in sports

Four final-year communications undergraduates from the Nanyang Technological University have started a campaign named "Project This Ability" aimed at encouraging people with disabilities, aged between 18 and 66, to participate in sports at a recreational level.

Launched in January and supported by ActiveSG and the Land Transport Authority, Redesigned International Symbol of Access (ISOA) stickers portraying people with disabilities playing para-sports with friends will be displayed in over 21 MRT stations in Singapore until April.

The ISOA will also be put up in partnering universities, hospitals and Voluntary Welfare Organisations (VWOs) such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore (MDAS).

The four students have also filmed a one-minute microfilm which will be screened in the MRT stations as well.

There will also be a sports carnival at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru next Saturday to introduce para-sports to the disabled.

For more information on the campaign, go to www.projectthisability.com.