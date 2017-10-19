Can't imagine Barca's exit: Perez
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said yesterday that he cannot imagine "Spain without Catalonia nor La Liga without Barcelona".
"There are hypotheticals that I do not consider. I am not considering a Spain without Catalonia nor La Liga without Barcelona," Perez, who has been Real chief for nearly 15 years over two spells, told online newspaper El Espanol.
La Liga chief Javier Tebas said he has delayed putting future international TV rights out to tender due to the uncertainty over Catalonia's future. The rights could lose up to 25 per cent in value should Barca leave La Liga. - AFP