Catch squash action at Kallang in December

Singapore's SEA Games gold medal-winning squash team of Vivian Rhamanan, Samuel Kang, Pang Ka Hoe and Benedict Chan will be in action at next month's Singapore Squash Open.

Held at Kallang Squash Centre from Dec 5-10, the tournament will have participants from nine countries, including Pakistan, India, Australia, Malaysia and SEA Games silver medallists Philippines.

This year's tournament will also see the debut of Squash 57, a category for those aged 40 and above, with ex-national player Zainal Abidin headlining the men's event.