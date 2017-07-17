Chelsea sign Bakayoko

Chelsea completed the signing of French international midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, the Premier League champions announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined Antonio Conte's Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported fee of up to £39.7 million (S$71.2m) after helping the principality side win the Ligue 1 title last season.

"I have grown up watching Chelsea. Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood," Bakayoko said.

"I am now looking forward to evolving under this fantastic coach and alongside so many great teammates."

Bakayoko is Chelsea's third major signing, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Willy Caballero and Germany centre back Antonio Rudiger.