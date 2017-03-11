Chen Long crashes out

China's Olympic champion Chen Long was dumped out of the All-England Open on Thursday, losing to Thailand's world No. 12 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-16, 21-19 in the second round.

Olympic women's singles champion Carolina Marin was within two points of defeat at 17-19 in the second game against China's He Bingjiao, before fighting back to win 15-21, 21-19, 21-10.

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan saved three game-points in a 27-25, 21-11 win over Minatsu Mitani of Japan. - AFP