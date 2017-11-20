Chen Long wins 4th China Open

Olympic badminton champion Chen Long delighted the home crowd after beating world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to win the China Open for a fourth time yesterday.

The sixth-seeded Chinese emerged from a see-saw battle 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 in Fuzhou, getting the better of the Danish world champion and top seed in 72 minutes.

Axelsen, 23, has had a superb year, winning the world title and becoming the leading figure in the men's game.