Chen Long wins 4th China Open
Olympic badminton champion Chen Long delighted the home crowd after beating world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to win the China Open for a fourth time yesterday.
The sixth-seeded Chinese emerged from a see-saw battle 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 in Fuzhou, getting the better of the Danish world champion and top seed in 72 minutes.
Axelsen, 23, has had a superb year, winning the world title and becoming the leading figure in the men's game.
But yesterday's defeat extends his poor run against the more experienced Chen, 28, who has now won eight of their nine meetings.- AFP
