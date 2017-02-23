Cheyenne makes 1,000m q-finals

National short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh made her second quarter-final appearance at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo yesterday.

The 17-year-old clocked 1min 41.672sec in the women's 1,000m heats, but exited the event after clocking 1:46.560 in the quarter-finals.

She also reached the last eight in the 500m event on Tuesday.

HEATS

Meanwhile, Singapore captain Lucas Ng clocked 1:34.332 in the men's 1,000m heats, and did not progress to the quarter-finals.

Both skaters have completed their events at the Games, and will leave for Goyang, South Korea, to continue their training.