China appoint Xia and Zhang as national coaches

Former world champion Xia Xuanze and ex-Olympic medallist Zhang Jun will take charge of China's national singles and doubles teams after head coach Li Yongbo steps down after 24 years, it was announced yesterday.

Li was re-assigned to an advisory panel with the Chinese Olympic Committee earlier this month, which will serve as the think tank for China's preparations for the Olympic Games.

The Chinese national badminton team will reshuffle their coaching crew before the 2017 Sudirman Cup in Australia next month.