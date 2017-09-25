Chong Wei felled by the Ax in final

World badminton champion Viktor Axelsen defeated Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei yesterday to clinch his first Japan Open title.

Axelsen, who defeated two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China to bag the world title in Glasgow last month, edged out defending champion Lee 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 in the men's singles final in Tokyo.

Lee, who had won the Japan Open six times, narrowly took the second game but the 1.94m-tall Dane put in a brilliant performance to triumph in the third.

Lee, 34, was hoping for a win to mark his 100th career final, but can take heart from a better performance than the world meet, where he suffered a first-round exit.

In the women's singles, Spain's Carolina Marin, last year's Olympic gold medallist, overwhelmed He Bingjiao of China 23-21, 21-12.

Japan's Rio Olympic gold medallists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo beat South Korea's Kim Ha Na and Kong Hee Yong 21-18, 21-16 in the women's doubles final, to the delight of local fans at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

But Japanese male duo Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko lost 21-12, 21-15 to Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men's doubles final.