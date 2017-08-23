Chong Wei out  in first round

French shuttler Brice Leverdez pulled off the first shock of the badminton World Championships by defeating men's singles second seed Lee Chong Wei in three games in Glasgow yesterday.

Leverdez, 31, claimed the scalp of his career by winning 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in 75 minutes and, perhaps, end Lee's elusive search for the world title - he clinched the silver medal at the past three Worlds, and also three silvers at the last three Olympics.

Leverdez had two match points in the second game - 20-21 and 21-22 - and it was only a successful Hawkeye video replay challenge on the second match point that saved Lee from a straight-games exit.

In the decider, the 34-year-old Malaysian led 15-10, but the Frenchman wouldn't give up and his determination eventually paid off.

For Lee, it was another missed opportunity.