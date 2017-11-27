Chong Wei wins HK Open

Former world No. 1 shuttler Lee Chong Wei defied expectations to claim the Hong Kong Open yesterday by defeating Olympic champion Chen Long 21-14, 21-19 in 47 minutes at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Kowloon.

China's Chen, who had beaten world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to win the China Open for a fourth time two Sundays ago, was stunned by the 35-year-old Malaysian, whose world ranking has fallen to sixth as he enters the twilight of his career.

It was Lee's second Superseries title this season.

He had started the year by winning the All-England title and ended it by clinching the 12th and final leg of the Tour in Hong Kong.

With yesterday's win, Lee also qualified for the eight-man World Superseries Finals in Dubai from Dec 14-18.