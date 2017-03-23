Christian raring to return to the ring

Mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Christian Lee will return to action against Malaysia's Keanu Subba next month at the ONE Championship's Kings of Destiny event in the Philippines.

It is the 18-year-old's first bout since his loss, by guillotine choke, to Australia's Martin Nguyen in Macau last August.

Since then, Christian, an American of Singaporean and South Korean descent, has been working hard on plugging the gaps in his arsenal and he feels ready to take on all-comers.

"I am very excited to get back in the ring and show the world the new and improved Christian Lee," he told The New Paper yesterday.

"Since my last fight, I have been continually working to up my skills in every area, and I feel that I have closed the holes that were in my game.

"I will bring my new and improved skill set to Manila and I will be victorious."

Christian, brother of 20-year-old MMA sensation Angela, was supposed to face Keanu, 22, in Myanmar last March, but the bout was cancelled due to the latter's injury.

Since then, Keanu, a former amateur MMA champion, has racked up two wins and a loss for a 5-2 win-loss record.

Lee, who has a 5-1 record, is undaunted though.

He said: "Keanu Subba is a skilled opponent with a strong kill instinct... but I have put in the work, I've put in the time.

"There is no way anyone will stop me from winning this fight."