Coe apologies for cyber attacks
The IAAF said yesterday it had suffered a suspected Russian cyber attack which it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.
An IAAF statement said a Russian hacking group known as Fancy Bears was believed to be behind the attack in February and that it targeted information concerning applications by athletics for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE).
The IAAF said it had contacted athletes who had applied for TUEs since 2012 and its president, Sebastian Coe, apologised. - REUTERS