Cold Storage Kids Run celebrates 10th year

Over 9,000 participants took part in the Cold Storage Kids Run at Sentosa yesterday as the event celebrated its 10th year.

In the competitive categories, children below eight years old ran in the 800m race, while those between nine and 12 ran 1.6km.

Nanyang Primary School and Tao Nan School took the top two positions in the School Challenge Award category for having the most students participating.

Six Family Fun (non-competitive) categories that featured parents and their children running together over a distance of 800m were also held at Palawan Beach.

The Cold Storage Kids Run was founded in 2008 as the only running event for children in Singapore.

Since then, it has attracted over 128,000 parents and supporters.

It is Asia's and Singapore's longest-running event for kids.