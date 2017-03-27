Cold Storage Kids Run in Sentosa

In celebration of a decade of advocating a healthy lifestyle, the Cold Storage Kids Run will be held on May 28 at Sentosa's Palawan Green. The past three editions were held at Gardens by the Bay.

A roadshow was held at United Square over the weekend, where a Healthy Lunchbox Competition was the highlight.

Parent-child teams were given a time limit to prepare a healthy breakfast with ingredients from Cold Storage.

As a 10th anniversary bonus, parents with only one child will also be allowed to join the run. - JOLENE ANG