Commonwealth Games outdoor pool poses challenge for swimmers

Some swimmers have taped over their goggles and others will be hitting the ice baths as they grapple with the challenges of an outdoor pool at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which begin tomorrow.

Leading backstrokers Kylie Masse and Emily Seebohm have been working on ways to avoid veering into the lane ropes in the open-air pool, which gives them no overhead reference points.

Canada's 100m backstroke world-record holder Masse has been training outdoors in preparation, while Australia's triple world champion Seebohm has been swimming in semi-blacked out goggles in a bid to adjust.

"I tried to swim outdoors as much as possible this year to kind of prepare myself," Masse said.