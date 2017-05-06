Correia: Holm's game is flawed

Bethe Correia is no stranger to trash talk, and as her headline fight in Singapore against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Holly Holm draws near, yesterday was no exception.

Speaking to The New Paper via a conference call, the Brazilian said: "There are a lot of flaws in Holm's game, she can be punched.

"I'm not interested in Holm's resistance or strength, she's a good striker but this is MMA (mixed martial arts). In her past fights, she didn't do a great job."

A ground-and-pound specialist, Correia believes she is ready to fight famed boxer Holm in the clinch.

The 33-year-old said: "I've prepared and studied her losses to Germaine (de Randamie) and Miesha (Tate). My strategy is to fight close range."

Their bout at UFC Fight Night Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17 promises to be an intriguing clash.

Correia, ranked 11th in the UFC women's bantamweight division, was unbeaten in nine fights before landing a title shot against superstar Ronda Rousey in 2015.

However, Correia was knocked out by a powerful punch after just 34 seconds, as Rousey claimed her 11th first-round win in 12 bouts.

Later that year, Holm defeated Rousey to end the MMA star's three-year reign as UFC bantamweight champion.

But, since then, Holm has suffered three straight losses.

Correia believes that she has developed her game since her defeat by Rousey two years ago.

In fact, she is still eager for a rematch, although she believes Rousey will not return to top level fighting.

She said: "After my fight against Ronda, I became a completely different fighter.

"If it were up to me, I'd have a rematch.

"There's still a lot that hasn't been settled in that fight, but I don't think it's going to happen.

"Ronda doesn't have the mindset of a fighter or champion, she doesn't know how to overcome losses.

"She threatened to retire the first time and now I think she's going to for real. I don't think she even trains anymore."

Correia also made a bold statement of intent beyond her headline fight against 35-year-old Holm.

She said: "I'm sure I will get the (UFC bantamweight) title shot.

"I'm perfect to be the champion, and I don't see any other who is on top of the division.

"I'm the face of the UFC."

