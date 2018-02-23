Curler stripped of medal for doping
Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Winter Olympics bronze medal yesterday after admitting to doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.
The 25-year-old was one of 168 Russian athletes who passed rigorous testing to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after Russia were banned over a major doping scandal.
"The athlete has admitted the anti-doping rule violation; he is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event," the court said in a statement.
Krushelnitsky, who won mixed doubles bronze along with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, has protested his innocence and officials have hinted at foul play.
But Krushelnitsky decided not to contest yesterday's CAS hearing, saying it was "stupid to deny" testing positive for meldonium, an endurance booster. - AFP
