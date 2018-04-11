Daley pulls out from 10m event
World champion Tom Daley said he was "devastated" yesterday as he withdrew from the 10m platform diving at the Commonwealth Games through injury, ending his bid for a third straight title.
The 2010 and 2014 gold medallist, who will still compete in the synchronised platform with Dan Goodfellow, had a troubled build-up when he missed weeks of training with concussion.
"I am truly devastated not to be competing in the individual event. I have been training so hard for the Commonwealth Games, so this is a real disappointment for me," said the 23-year-old, who had hip surgery last year. - AFP
