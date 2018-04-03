David seeking squash hat-trick at Commonwealth Games

Malaysia's squash superstar Nicol David said the "pressure is off" as she bids for a third straight gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which begin tomorrow.

The eight-time world champion, 34, currently ranked sixth in the world, is lining up for her sixth Commonwealth Games. But for the first time since Manchester 2002, she is not the tournament top seed.

"I've got nothing to lose," David said on Sunday.

"I want to start strong and see how far I go.The depth of the game is so strong. It's anyone's competition, anyone in the top 10 could win. The gold medals I have are very close to my heart and that is spurring me on."

David competed in her first Commonwealth Games as a 14-year-old in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.