Day two behind early leaders

World No. 1 Jason Day ground out a two-under 69 to sit two strokes off the lead yesterday morning (Singapore time) when the opening round of the weather-hit Pebble Beach National Pro-Am was suspended for the day with only half the field back in the clubhouse.

The Australian battled wind and rain over his last four holes before organisers halted play at 1.34pm (local time) due to unplayable conditions on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

One hour later, play was abandoned with unheralded Americans Rick Lamb and Joel Dahmen, and South Korean Noh Seung Yul sharing top spot on the leaderboard after opening with 68s.

All three had started out on the Spyglass Hill layout, one of three venues being used for the event.

World No. 6 Jordan Spieth was three under after 16 holes while four-time champion Phil Mickelson was one under after 17. - REUTERS

Wiesberger soars on nine birdies

Bernd Wiesberger became the first man to sink nine consecutive birdies on the Asian Tour and European Tour as he seized a one-shot halfway lead at the Maybank Championship yesterday.

The towering Austrian got hot from the seventh hole to 15th hole at the Saujana Golf and Country Club to shoot a spectacular nine-under 63 for a 12-under 132 aggregate in the US$3 million (S$4.25m)co-sanctioned tournament, reported asiantour.com.

US Masters champion Danny Willet of England, who at 15th in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field, surged into contention with a 67 to trail Wiesberger heading into the weekend rounds. India's Shubhankar Sharma and South Korean star K.T. Kim both shot 68s to share fifth place.

SELECTED

142: Koh Dengshan 72-70

MISSED CUT