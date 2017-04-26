DBS Regatta back with a bang

An artist's impression of the urban pop-up beach at the DBS Marina Regatta 2017.

The sixth edition of DBS Marina Regatta (DBSMR) returns with high-octane thrills and spills on land and water.

In addition to watching the region's top dragon boating teams battle it out against the iconic Marina Bay skyline, outdoor enthusiasts, fitness lovers and partygoers can also look forward to a slew of activities from day to night from June 1-4.

BAYFEST ON WATER

1. DRAGON BOATING

Organised in partnership with the Singapore Dragon Boat Association, this year's international dragon boat competition will see an estimated 90 teams and more than 3,000 athletes do battle on the waters of Marina Bay for cash prizes totalling $134,000 - the highest in Asia.

2. SAILING

Members of the public can try out sailing in the Bay during the regatta with DBS' 18m-tall Swedish Match 40 sailboats - the first of its kind in Asia.

BAYFEST ON LAND

This year also sees the regatta partnering up with electronic music festival behemoth Ultra, urban fitness brand lululemon, Bali's famed beach club Potato Head and F&B curators The Local People.

1. BATTLE BAY

Take on Singapore's largest inflatable water obstacle course, featuring nine challenging obstacles like balance blocks, monkey bars, scaling walls and rope swings.

2. BAY BEACH

The Bay will once again be transformed into Singapore's one and only pop-up urban beach, which will double in size from last year. Bali beach club Potato Head will be bringing in their legendary Coconut Bar here for the first time, complete with their signature uber fresh coconut cocktails and beers.

3. BAY DOME

The giant Bay Dome will offer an immersive interactive art experience - Singapore's largest - with an illustrated projection of the Marina Bay skyline.

4. BAY EATS

For foodies, the regatta's food village, Bay Eats, will be curated by The Local People and feature food stalls from top eateries such as the "Neo-Sin" restaurant Labyrinth, French eatery Garcons, The BellJar and Leng Leng ice cream.

5. PLAY DOME

The 9m-tall Play Dome will host fitness classes conducted by lululemon during the day.

At night, the DBSMR X Ultra Countdown Party will take place exclusively at the regatta from 7pm to 10pm on June 2 & 3.