Dos Anjos to fight in S'pore

Ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight world champion Rafael dos Anjos will compete in the mixed martial arts organisation's event on June 17.

The 32-year-old Brazilian, who lost his lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez last July, will make his welterweight debut at the Singapore Indoor Stadium against Belgian Tarec Saffiedine.

He will be the second former champion to feature in Singapore, with ex-heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski facing Marcin Tybura.

Japan's Naoki Inoue will also make his UFC debut against Filipino Carls John De Tomas.