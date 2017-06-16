Doubles pair Feng and Yu dumped out in first round

Both Yu Mengyu (left) and Feng Tianwei will be in action in the singles today, after they were eliminated from the women's doubles yesterday.

Just 10 days ago, they beat the odds to progress to the semi-finals of the World Championships in Germany, where they eventually lost and settled for a bronze medal.

It was the third consecutive bronze medal for Singapore's women's doubles pair Feng Tianwei, 30, and Yu Mengyu, 27, in the competition, which alternates between individual and team events every year.

The achievement was even more remarkable, as the pair hadn't played together for almost two years and Yu had been out of action since last November due to injury.

The joy of that accomplishment did not last long, though, as the pair fell in the first round of the Japan Open yesterday.

Feng and Yu lost 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 12-10) to China's Chen Xingtong and Sun Yingsha, while Zeng Jian, who paired up with Portugal's Shao Jieni, lost 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7) to Taiwan's Chen Szu-yu and Cheng I-ching in the same round.

Yu said: "Our opponents played well today. They are a very young pair and they gave their all against us.

"Also, the material of the ball used here is different than the one used at the World Championships. Its rotation is not quite the same and takes getting used to."

Yu will begin her singles campaign today against Romania's Elizabeta Samara, against whom she has a 1-2 win-loss record.

Feng will be in action in the same event against Austria's Sofia Polcanova.

Yu said: "Based on the head-to-head record, I am the underdog, but I'd still have to dare to go out and give it my best shot.

"I hope to play to my potential against her tomorrow."

Singapore are not represented in the men's singles main draw, after Gao Ning and Clarence Chew were eliminated in the qualifying rounds earlier this week.