Drone show, Hartono to light up DBS regatta

A mass display by Intel's Shooting Star drone fleet and a live performance by local singer Nathan Hartono are among the highlights of this year's DBS Marina Regatta.

It will be the drone fleet's first public performance in Asia, after making headlines at Lady Gaga's Super Bowl half-time performance in the US in February.

Besides the three-minute drone show at the Marina Bay promontory on June 4, this year's regatta will also feature several other firsts.

For instance, it will have South-east Asia's largest pop-up urban beach at over 21,000 sq ft, or the size of 1.5 Olympic swimming pools - twice the size of last year's.

Participants can also try their hand at Battle Bay, an inflatable water-obstacle course, with nine obstacles which will be open to individuals and teams of four, with a fee. They stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to $8,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to Beijing.

The event will be closed off for DBS employees on June 1 and will open its doors from June 2-4, 10am to 10pm every day. Admission is free.

Visit www.dbsmarinaregatta.com for details.

- SWETHA SUNDARARAJAN