Eleven Sports introduces new $0.99 content package

Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Brazil's Neymar clash during a recent World Cup qualifier, which ended in a 3-0 win to Brazil. Fans can catch World Cup qualifiers on Eleven Sports Network's latest offering, among others.

Paid sports content provider Eleven Sports Network announced on Wednesday (Dec 21) a new package that will cost fans just $0.99 a week.

Called the Eleven Sports plan, fans will be able to catch four NBA regular-season games per week, as well as all NBA Playoff and Finals matches.

Football fans will also be able to watch live matches from the likes of Italy's Serie A, England's League Cup and FA Cup, as well as South American and European World Cup qualifiers.

Other than football and basketball, fans may also watch live action from rugby, tennis, badminton, swimming, table tennis and squash.

The $0.99 plan does not come with a contract, meaning that the subscription can be cancelled anytime, but they will get more bang for their buck if they commit themselves to the plan for a year, for $39.90.

However, the plan does not include live action from the highly popular English Premier League, of which Eleven shows three live matches a week on their network.

Eleven managing director Shalu Wasu said: "Every day, there are people cutting the cord to their pay TV subscriptions, and every day we are getting more people to sign up, but, there are also a lot of people going for set-top boxes for streaming videos and illegal streams.

"We always have the belief that if good-quality stuff is available at a good price, then people would choose this option, rather than unreliable streams."

He acknowledged that the new product is also a move to expand its subscriber base, currently at about 30,000, to 100,000 by next June.

Wasu said that unlike traditional pay TV operators, which may depend on expensive infrastructure such as underground cabling to deliver its content to consumers, Eleven's overhead costs are low because content is streamed on the Internet.

The organisation has fewer than 30 staff here.

That is why Eleven is able to offer sports content at a significantly lower price than what other pay TV operators are offering at the moment.

Wasu added that the company is working on improving the user-experience of its subscribers - from introducing high-definition broadcasts to experimenting with technology such as virtual reality and different camera angles of a live sports event.

He said: "We are in the early stages of this revolution happening; a few months down the road the experience will surpass anything else."

