Eleven Sports tackles Six Nations rugby

Rugby fans will be able to catch the RBS Six Nations championship on Eleven Sports, starting with the tournament's kickoff on Saturday.

Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eleven Sports website, and will be accessible via mobile devices, tablets, Apple TVs and Samsung smart TVs.

Eleven Sports' channels are available on Singtel TV, StarHub Go, Toggle, M1, ViewQuest and Samsung TV.

The network's coverage of the Six Nations will be made available to all its subscribers.

Shalu Wasu, managing director for Eleven Sports Singapore, said: "Eleven Sports is committed to providing fans in Singapore with live and exclusive coverage of the biggest and hottest sports properties.

PRESTIGIOUS

"The Six Nations is one of rugby's most prestigious international championships and we are excited to partner with them and bring this highly anticipated tournament to the growing legion of rugby fans in Singapore."

England, France, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales compete in this 18th edition of the rugby union competition.

Favourites England will be defending their title, after an unbeaten 14-match run in last year's tournament.