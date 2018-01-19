England coach Jones names eight uncapped players for Italy opener
England coach Eddie Jones named a squad featuring eight uncapped players yesterday for the reigning champions' Six Nations opener away to Italy next month.
Injuries and suspensions have robbed Jones of several senior players for the match in Rome on Feb 4.
Although there are several newcomers, the rest of Jones' squad have 898 Test caps among them, with England bidding to become the first side to win a third successive outright Championship title.
"I have selected the strongest available squad to prepare for our opening match against Italy," said Jones.- AFP
