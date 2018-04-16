England win netball gold at Commonwealth Games
Helen Housby held her nerve in the final second to score the winning goal as the England netball team upset favourites Australia 52-51 to clinch a dramatic gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games yesterday.
England, who were playing in their first Commonwealth Games final, sneaked into the gold-medal decider at Coomera Indoor Centre when Jo Harten sank the winning goal with two seconds left in Saturday's semi-final with Jamaica.
The Jamaicans won the bronze yesterday when they beat two-time champions New Zealand 60-55. - REUTERS
