England would have waited for Jones

Eddie Jones would have become England coach even if he had insisted on seeing out the first year of his contract with The Stormers, Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie told The Times of London.

Ritchie admitted he knew Jones would bring a "certain amount of arrogance", a very different trait to his down-to-earth predecessor Stuart Lancaster.

That, allied to Australian Jones' sublime coaching and motivational skills, has proven a triumphant combination as England have gone through 2016 winning all 13 Tests - including the Six Nations Grand Slam and a historic 3-0 series win in Australia.