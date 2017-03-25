It is billed as the showdown between African swagger and Uzbek fortitude.

World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight Silver Title holder Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe squared up against Uzbekistan boxer Qudratillo Abduqaxorov at the Battle of Champions: Road to Glory weigh-in at Shanghai Dolly in Clarke Quay last night.

The headliners both registered weights of 66.5kg ahead of their clash at the OCBC Arena tonight. "This will be an exciting fight. An epic clash of powers," said Alexander Shah, founder of Cartel International Promotions.

There are seven other bouts on show at the Battle of Champions: Road to Glory event, which starts from 6pm today.