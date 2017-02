Two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande ruthlessly dispatched nine-man Eastern 7-0 in Group G on Wednesday in a brutal introduction to the AFC Champions League for the Hong Kong minnows and their female coach.

Chan Yuen-ting, nicknamed "Beef Ball", became the first woman to coach a professional men's team in continental competition, but it was a night to forget for the trailblazing 28-year-old. - AFP